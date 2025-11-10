Twist In 350 kg Explosives Haul Near Delhi: Woman Doctor Now Under Lens

In a major development in connection with the massive explosives haul in Faridabad near Delhi, investigators have found that a car used to store an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition belongs to a woman doctor working with Dr Mujammil Shakeel at a Faridabad hospital.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, the number of which begins with Faridabad's code HR 51, was searched after cops questioned Shakeel. His revelations also helped police find 350 kg of explosive material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, 20 timers, and other suspicious items. The recovery was made from a rented accommodation.

According to the investigators, Shakeel had been working as a senior doctor in Faridabad's Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre for the past three years. He lived on the campus, but had also rented a room in Dhoj.

He was arrested ten days ago after police received intelligence inputs about his suspicious activities. During questioning, he told police about the rented room and the Swift car belonging to his colleague.

During a raid on his room, 8 large suitcases and 4 small suitcases were found filled with explosive material, most likely ammonium nitrate. The joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Haryana Police then recovered an AK-74 assault rifle, magazines, 83 live rounds, a pistol, 8 live rounds, 2 empty cartridges, and 2 additional magazines from the car. The woman doctor is now being questioned as the cops try to establish her role in the matter.

According to police, the 350 kg of explosive material reached Shakeel about two weeks back. Police suspect he could have links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed, but it is not known why such a huge amount of explosives was amassed close to the national capital. Police are also investigating how such a massive amount of explosives managed to reach so close to Delhi without being detected.

Sources said this goes back to October 27, when posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed appeared in Srinagar. The local police probed the matter, and CCTV footage showed Rather putting up the posters. He was tracked down to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and arrested last week. Police found that Rather was working at the Government Medical College, Anantnag, till October last year. When police searched his locker at Anantnag, an assault rifle was found. Based on information he shared during questioning, cops zeroed in on Shakeel and then seized the explosives in Faridabad.