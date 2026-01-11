"Nobody An Outsider For Us In Mumbai": Piyush Goyal To NDTV On BMC Polls

The people of Mumbai have a large heart and nobody is an "outsider", Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said, countering the opposition's 'Marathi Manoos' narrative for the upcoming election to the Maximum City's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He also took a swipe at the reunion of the Thackeray brothers, saying that "zero plus zero is equal to zero".

The minister spoke to NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, Managing Editor, Padmaja Joshi, and Associate Editor Puja Bhardwaj at NDTV's Power Play for the upcoming civic polls.

He said there can be no Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Mumbai and Viksit Maharashtra and said the BJP is committed to the city's development.

"For years, Uddhav Thackeray ran the BMC, but every year, we would face monsoon woes. After the monsoon, road repair would begin, but by the time they would be completed, the rains would return," he said.

But after the Maharashtra government took control following the end of the incumbent corporators' tenure, the Devendra Fadnavis government fixed the roads with concrete and cement for a permanent solution, Goyal said. "Fadnavis ji and (Eknath) Shinde ji came, the Mahayuti government was formed. Since the corporation was under the state government, serious action was taken, new projects for treating Mumbai's sewage are coming up," he said.