Surgeon With Previous Link To Al Falah University Detained In Punjab

Investigating agencies have detained a doctor from Punjab's Pathankot for questioning in connection with the Delhi blast earlier this week, police sources said on Saturday.

The 45-year-old surgeon has been working at a private medical college and hospital in Pathankot for more than two years, they said.

He had previously worked at the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad district, to which the prime suspects in the "white collar terror module" case were also linked, sources added.

On Friday, two doctors hailing from Haryana's Nuh district were detained for questioning in connection with the case.

One of the doctors did his apprenticeship at the Al Falah University after completing his MBBS course. His apprenticeship ended on November 2.

The other doctor was a former student of the university and was currently working with a private hospital in Nuh, police sources said.

On Monday, agencies busted a "white collar terror module" with links to terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They seized 2,900 kilograms of explosive substances and arrested eight people, including three doctors linked to Al Falah University.

Hours later, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car in the heavily crowded Red Ford metro station area in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others. A DNA test confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at the university, was driving the exploded car.

Apart from the eight people, the agencies have detained several others also for questioning after the incidents.

Investigators have found that the prime suspects allegedly used a Switzerland-based encrypted messaging app to plan and coordinate their activities related to the terror conspiracy, sources said.

