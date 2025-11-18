10 'Terror Doctors': The Terrorists Behind Red Fort Bomb, And Their Roles

The investigation into the November 10 Delhi Red Fort car bomb – in which 15 people were killed and over a dozen left injured after a suicide bomber detonated a Hyundai i20 loaded with ammonium nitrate fuel oil – has revealed a core group of 10, including a smaller band of 'terror doctors'.

Officials told NDTV these 10 are likely part of a module run by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. At the head of this module are a Pak-based terror operative, Umar-bin-Khattab, alias Hanjullah, and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Waghe, an Islamic cleric from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Waghe, who has now been arrested, was the link between the radicalised 'terror doctors' – drawn from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and J&K – and the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group, including setting up meetings with terrorists in Kashmir, who supplied the 'terror doctors' with assault rifles.

There is also a second link between Jaish and the Red Fort terrorists – via Dr Shahina Saeed – who investigators believe is a senior leader of the group's women's wing.

Dr Saeed, a resident of Lucknow, is seen as the financier of this terrorist cell, which reportedly secured a sum of Rs 20 lakh as 'funding' for the Red Fort attack and, possibly, others. She also stored one of the assault rifles; it was found in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire registered to her.

In addition, a newly-bought Maruti Brezza was found in her name.

Dr Shahina Saeed.

Officials believe Dr Saeed may have bought the car as the terrorists' 'getaway' vehicle, given it does not fit the profile of old vehicles, often re-sold several times, used as car bombs.

Intelligence sources told NDTV that Waghe was the key – he radicalised and converted the first member of this cell – Dr Mujamil Shakeel, whom he met at the Government Medical College in Srinagar in 2023. Shakeel helped Waghe expand his terrorist network by recruiting Dr Adil Ahmed Rather, Dr Umar Mohammed (the eventual Red Fort suicide bomber) and Dr Saeed.

Mujammil Shakeel (L) and Adil Ahmad Rather (R).

Dr Saeed, in turn, converted her brother, Dr Pervez Anzari, an Assistant Professor at a Lucknow university. And Waghe brought in a Dr Farooq Ahmad Dar, who worked at another UP college.

Dr Anzari and Dr Dar's roles are unclear, but it is likely they helped in procuring the vast quantities of chemicals needed to manufacture the ammonium nitrate fuel oil explosive.

The ninth and tenth members of this cell were not doctors; the ninth was Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of J&K's Samboora and whose role was to purchase the i20 that became the bomb.

Ali, who was the first to be arrested in this case, was confronted by NDTV outside a Delhi court Monday. NDTV asked him "Who gave you the order to carry out this attack?".

Ali, whose face was covered, looked into the camera but did not reply.

The investigation has revealed the terrorists had plans for as many as 32 car bombs, or a Vehicular-Borne Improvised Explosive Device, had they not been caught. The recovered volume of explosives – nearly 3,000 kg – seems to confirm this was, indeed, their plan.

The tenth member was Jasir Bilal Wani, who was caught by anti-terror agency NIA.

He provided support to Dr Umar Mohammed, the suicide bomber. A resident of J&K's Anantnag, he also allegedly modified drones in an attempt to make rockets ahead of the Red Fort blast.