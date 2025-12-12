Armed Jaish Terrorist Arrested In J&K While Trying To Infiltrate Border

A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist armed with an AK rifle was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Friday while he was trying to infiltrate the border.

Abdul Khalik, a resident of Rajouri district's Budhal area, was working as an overground worker (OGW) for a terror organisation operating in Poonch and Rajouri.

Khalik had gone missing a few years back. Investigations revealed that he had crossed over to Pakistan for arms training and was caught near the International Border by alert BSF personnel while he was trying to infiltrate. He has been handed over to the police for further action.

This move is seen as part of Pakistan's attempt to revive terror activities in J&K by infiltrating local terrorists familiar with the region's terrain.

Security agencies are on high alert, with inputs suggesting Pakistan has reactivated 12 launch pads in Sialkot and Zafarwal areas opposite Samba, Kathua, and Jammu sectors, following a seven-month lull after Operation Sindoor.