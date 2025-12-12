Ratle Power Project In J&K May Get Stalled, Builder Alleges Local Interference

A multi-billion dollar hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir is facing threat of closure. The construction company alleges political interference and attempts to mobilise workers to stall work. The Hyderabad-based firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, which is in charge of the project, has accused local politicians and the MLA of instigating people to close the 850 Megawatt Ratle power project.

The management says that attempts are being made to stall construction and accused the local political leaders of forcing the company to hire inexperienced workers from Kishtwar for work that is highly technical.

The project had faced a similar situation in 2013, which led to disruption in work and stalled it for 8 years.

The trouble started last week after a senior official of the company was assaulted by a mob and his vehicle was stoned.

Harpal Singh, the Chief Operating Officer of MEIL, has now issued formal notice warning about "suspension of construction activities for an indefinite period".

Mr Singh has accused a local MLA of instigating people to close the project.

"An attempt to close the project is being encouraged by the local MLA and a few people not on the rolls of the company," said Mr Singh.

Attempts to enforce a strike at the project site is "not supported by any union functioning in the Ratle Dam Project," he said.

A management official said two groups outside the company have been forming unions and instigating the workers in the company.

The company has two unions, State Centre Labour Union and Nirman Mazdoor Sangh. Yet attempts are being made to make unions by outsiders and create trouble.

The Ratle project is a major hydroelectric project being built over the Chenab river in Kishtwar. The Rs 3,700-crore project was awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd in April 2022.

After suspension of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by the government following the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, construction of power projects had received a major boost.

Since India is no more bound by IWT agreement on projects on the Indus system, dams can be built without any objections or clearance from Pakistan.

But it is local political interference that is now impeding the prestigious project.

An official said political pressure to hire workers from Kishtwar is causing the biggest problem.

He said due to this the company is being forced to hire unskilled and inexperienced workers for a highly technical power project. "It is just not possible to continue like this," he said.

The Ratle Power project is a joint venture between NHPC and the Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd.