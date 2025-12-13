<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Next Stop For Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's Film - Rs 250 Crore

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, continued its strong box office momentum as it entered its second weekend.

What's Happening

The film showed significant growth on its second Friday, pushing its total domestic earnings to Rs 239 crore.

Early estimates indicate that the spy action thriller collected around Rs 32 crore on Friday, surpassing its opening day figure of Rs 28 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar recorded an overall 45.81% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

The morning shows opened at around 19.64%, with steady growth in the afternoon to 37.37%.

Evening shows picked up further, reaching 53.08%, and night shows reported the highest turnout at 73.16%.

Background

By the end of its first week, Dhurandhar had accumulated Rs 207.25 crore net, placing it 12th on the list of highest first-week collections in Bollywood.

It is currently Rs 12 crore behind Vicky Kaushal's period film Chhaava, which earned Rs 219.25 crore in its opening week and went on to finish with an estimated Rs 585.7 crore in India.

The film has already outperformed several major titles on its second Friday. It surpassed the Rs 27 crore figure recorded by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and exceeded the Rs 18 crore collected by the romantic drama Saiyaara.

Currently, Pushpa 2: The Rule holds the record for the highest second weekend total, with approximately Rs 127 crore.

Behind it are Chhaava, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 with Rs 92.90 crore, Gadar 2 with Rs 90.54 crore, and Animal with Rs 87.56 crore.

While Dhurandhar fell slightly short of Chhaava's first-week total, it has a strong chance of surpassing the Vicky Kaushal film's second weekend figure of Rs 107.50 crore. trackers expect the film to remain ahead through the weekend.

For Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is also on track to deliver his highest second-week collections to date. His previous top performers include Padmaavat with Rs 69.5 crore in week two and Simmba with Rs 61.62 crore. With early second-weekend numbers indicating a possible Rs 100 crore total, the film may surpass both benchmarks.

The film currently faces limited competition, but the box office landscape is expected to shift next week with the arrival of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire & Ash, followed by Kartik Aaryan's TMMTMTTM during the Christmas period.