R Madhavan Breaks Silence On "Bad Ratings" For <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "One Wonders If There Is An Agenda"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to wreak havoc at the box office, while the online debate around negative reviews continues. R Madhavan, a key cast member, has now broken his silence on the same, stating how he expected it to happen. He also added that the backlash was anticipated before the release of the film itself.

What's Happening

In conversation with Puja Talwar for Esquire India, R Madhavan said, "I knew that this was going to impact society. There will be people who will first give it very bad ratings, and then there will be people who will suddenly go and wonder, 'Wow, this happened.' I'm not saying this out of spite, but it's time to evolve as actors. I don't want people to see me as the hero - I think I am. So how do I change? I think that change is required by everybody in the industry, which is why I knew that this was going to be iconic. Full credit to the makers for visualising me in the role they did."

He continued, "But having said that, you are free to express your opinion, but even before the film was released, obituaries have been written, and on its release, you have posted a review calling it a disaster - one wonders if there is an agenda. But as actors, we thrive on this situation."

Speaking of what to expect from Dhurandhar Part 2, which will release on March 19, 2026, R Madhavan said, "I can't say much, but the first part was just a trailer. You have seen nothing yet."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

On December 11, the film earned approximately Rs 27 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, taking its total collection to Rs 207.25 crore.

Dhurandhar delivered a strong opening weekend, collecting Rs 103 crore in just three days. The film started with Rs 28 crore on Friday, surpassing early estimates, rose to Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and peaked at Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The weekday trend remained steady. Monday brought in Rs 23.25 crore, followed by Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, taking the total past Rs 150 crore. On Wednesday, the film added another Rs 27 crore, pushing the cumulative figure to around Rs 180 crore. Thursday saw similar numbers at Rs 27 crore, taking the overall collection to approximately Rs 207.25 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have confirmed that the sequel will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.