Rohit Shetty Calls <i>Dhurandhar</i> A "Monster", Says "Ranveer <i>Mere Bhai, Apna</i> Time <i>Aagaya</i>"

The entire film fraternity has been flooding team Dhurandhar with praise. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office too, as it crossed the prestigious Rs 200-crore mark at the box office today. Rohit Shetty took to social media to express how great he feels about the collective success of the film and its cast and crew.

Rohit Shetty wrote, "Take a bow, Aditya Dhar and team... You have created a monster. Ranveer, mere bhai... apna time aagaya. Happy to see Akshaye getting the love and respect as an actor he deserved for years."

He continued, "Aditya, I still remember the night before Uri released, when we were all together watching the film. Your journey from Uri to Dhurandhar as a producer and director is truly inspiring. I am so proud of you, my brother."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collections As It Completes Week 1 Of Release

On December 11, the film earned approximately Rs 27 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, taking its total collection to Rs 207.25 crore.

Dhurandhar delivered a strong opening weekend, collecting Rs 103 crore in just three days. The film started with Rs 28 crore on Friday, surpassing early estimates, rose to Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and peaked at Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The weekday trend remained steady. Monday brought in Rs 23.25 crore, followed by Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, taking the total past Rs 150 crore. On Wednesday, the film added another Rs 27 crore, pushing the cumulative figure to around Rs 180 crore. Thursday saw similar numbers at Rs 27 crore, taking the overall collection to approximately Rs 207.25 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have confirmed that the sequel will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

