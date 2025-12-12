Before <i>Dhurandhar</i>, 5 Indian Films That Didn't Release Across Gulf Countries

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is creating quite a buzz among cinephiles. Released on December 5, the Aditya Dhar directorial has already crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office.

However, the film has hit a major setback — it has not been released in any Gulf country. Reports suggest that the makers attempted to secure a release in the Gulf, but the film was denied clearance due to concerns over its political content.

Dhurandhar is not the only Indian film to face such a ban. Here is a list of notable Indian films that were restricted in Gulf nations:

1. Tiger 3

The third installment in the popular spy franchise, Tiger 3, stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as top spies. This action-packed movie follows Tiger as he goes on a mission across Europe and Asia to stop a major terror plot. Known for high-octane stunts, exotic locations and a mix of romance and action, the film became a big hit in India. However, Gulf countries, including Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, decided not to release it due to its negative depiction of Islamic countries.

2. Kaathal – The Core

Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal – The Core is a romantic thriller that dives into modern relationships with a dark twist. The film explores love, betrayal and secrets hidden beneath the surface. It did not release in Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabiain due to its exploration of homosexuality. Mammootty and Jyothika play lead roles in this movie.

3. Fighter

Fighter is a full-on action masala film with Hrithik Roshan playing a pilot who fights both in the air and on the ground. The direction by Siddharth Anand is slick, making every action scene feel larger than life. The film's pro-military narrative and portrayal of cross-border conflict were the reasons behind its ban in several Gulf countries.

4. Gangs Of Wasseypur

This cult classic by Anurag Kashyap is a gritty gangster saga set in Jharkhand and Bihar. It spans decades, following multiple generations of crime families in the coal mafia. Known for its raw dialogue, realistic violence and unforgettable characters, the film never made it to many Gulf screens because it was considered offensive to the Muslim community.

5. Article 370

This political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam, dives into the controversial topic of Article 370 and its effects on Kashmir. The movie blends real events with dramatised stories of ordinary citizens caught in the political crossfire. It was blocked in all Gulf countries.

These films show that while Indian cinema continues to push creative and political boundaries, not all content manages to cross international borders, especially in regions with strict censorship policies.