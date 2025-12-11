Esha Deol Posts Moving Tribute After Dharmendra's Prayer Meet Featuring Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol, And Bobby Deol

Esha Deol has shared a deeply emotional tribute to her father, Dharmendra, after the family hosted a prayer meet in Delhi.

The heartfelt video, posted on her Instagram handle, offered fans an intimate glimpse into the actor's personal world, honouring not only his journey in cinema but also the people who defined his life off-screen.

The video opened with a celebration of Dharmendra's cinematic legacy, reflecting on the magic he brought to the silver screen and the unforgettable characters he portrayed through the decades.

Yet, what resonated most with viewers was the personal turn the tribute took. Esha included family photographs that showcased Dharmendra as a father, husband, and grandfather.

In a poignant gesture of affection and unity, Esha's video featured a rare and treasured photograph of Dharmendra with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their children-Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol. The inclusion touched many, as it honoured the full breadth of Dharmendra's family life and acknowledged the strong bonds he maintained throughout.

She followed it with more personal memories, including a childhood photograph of herself with her father, as well as images of Dharmendra spending time with his sons and grandsons. The tribute also featured a small video of Dilip Kumar praising Dharmendra at an award function.

Dharmendra's Final Message

The tribute concluded with Dharmendra's last known appearance and a moving voiceover of his shayari, where he reflected on the truth of mortality.

His words added a profound stillness to the moment, "Jindagi bilkul in barf ki resho ki tarah hi toh hai, pal bher ke liye teharti hai aur pighal jaati hai. Par kambhakt jitni der rehti hai badi khubsurat lagti hai magar, ise her jana hi toh hai."

Hema Malini Breaks Down During Her Emotional Speech

At the prayer gathering in Delhi, Hema Malini delivered an emotional tribute while standing alongside her daughters, Esha and Ahana.

She said, "Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar sachcha tha, toh hum kisi bhi paristhiti ka saamna karne ki himmat thi. We got married, and he became a devoted husband to me. He was a pillar of support and stood by me at every step of my life."

Hema went on to speak about the steadfast support he always offered her-both in her career and personal life.

The prayer meet, held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath, New Delhi, saw attendance from senior political leaders. Among those present were Amit Shah, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman and several other dignitaries who came together to honour the legendary actor.

