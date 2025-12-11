"<i>Humara Pyaar Sachcha Tha</i>": Hema Malini Gets Teary-Eyed As She Remembers Her Love Story With Dharmendra

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini, accompanied by her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, organised a prayer meet in New Delhi on December 11 to honour the memory of her late husband, iconic actor Dharmendra.

At the gathering, Hema Malini delivered an emotional speech while breaking down in tears.

A Wife's Tribute

Standing on stage with Esha and Ahana, Hema Malini said, "Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar sachcha tha, toh hum kisi bhi paristhiti ka saamna karne ki himmat thi. We got married, and he became a devoted husband to me. He was a pillar of support and stood by me at every step of my life."

She went on to share how he was always supportive of her decisions and how he stood by her through thick and thin.

Hema added that Dharmendra had been a loving and caring father to their daughters, adding, "He always supported my decisions. My two daughters, Esha and Ahana, became his greatest strengths. He loved them immensely and saw them happily married. Our five grandchildren loved him too, and he was always delighted to spend time with them. He would often tell me to take care of this family."

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

The prayer meet, held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, was attended by dignitaries from political and film circles. Among those present were ministers such as Amit Shah, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur, and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other guests.

