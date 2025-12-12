Akshaye Khanna's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song Goes Global, Tops Spotify's Viral 50 List

Akshaye Khanna's dance moves in Dhurandhar's FA9LA song have become the latest talk of the town. The Bahrain rap is sung by Gulf-based artist Flipperachi.

Now, the FA9LA track has helped Flipperachi achieve another milestone. On Friday, December 12, the rapper uploaded a post on Instagram sharing that his groovy composition is trending at number 1 on Spotify's Viral 50 - Global list.

This specific category reflects a dynamic and daily playlist featuring the top 50 songs gaining rapid popularity worldwide. The ranking is measured by shares, playlist adds, sudden spikes in streams, and social media mentions.

Adding a screenshot of the delightful feat, Flipperachi wrote, "1 Viral track in the world."

FA9LA is also the most-streamed song in India. It has bagged the top position in Spotify's Top 50.

A couple of days ago, Flipperachi shared a video on his Instagram Stories expressing his gratitude to his fans. The rapper said, “Big shoutout to India for making FA9LA the number 1 track in viral (on Spotify). I am putting the link down here for the official song on YouTube if you have not. - Your boy Flipperachi. Love you, India."

In Dhurandhar's FA9LA song sequence, Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait showcases his uber-cool dance moves at a small event. His style and swagger in a chic suit and black sunglasses stole the spotlight.

The song's choreographer, Vijay Ganguly, made the revelation about Akshaye's dance in a conversation with Mid-Day.

He said, “Originally, he (Akshaye Khanna) was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene's mood and the dancers' performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed,”

Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, was released on December 5.