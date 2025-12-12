<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Saumya Tandon Shares BTS Stills From Set, Calls Working With Akshaye Khanna "Absolute Treat"

Actor Saumya Tandon, who played a key role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, took to social media to share a series of BTS pictures from the film. Penning a long note on each of her co-stars and the director, she expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity.

Saumya Tandon played the role of Ulfat, Akshaye Khanna's aka Rahman Dakait's wife, in the spy thriller.

Sharing glimpses of her onscreen avatar, Saumya wrote: "It's absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation for my part in #Dhurandhar. It wasn't a long screen time, but so many of you told me the character made an impact, and that means the world. I genuinely didn't expect this response."

Giving the entire credit for the film's success to Aditya Dhar, she added: "Credit goes to @adityadharfilms. He had told me I would make a mark, and he wrote the scenes with such clarity and depth. Every character is beautifully etched out, and his vision lets everyone shine. Thank you for making me a part of this cult film."

For Akshaye Khanna, she mentioned: "Working opposite Akshaye Khanna was an absolute treat. I've always admired him, and I learnt so much on set. I truly feel we make a great pair, hoping we get to create that magic again."

"@ranveersingh, you are pure gold. You've delivered one of your best performances, and I hope this is yet another beautiful beginning for you. Love always," concluded Saumya.

Saumya Tandon Denied Taking A Jibe At YRF's Spyverse Recently

She addressed criticism after a social media user accused the film of being misogynistic and promoting aggression. Tandon clarified that the women in the film are neither mistreated nor objectified.

The post sparked an online debate, with another user defending the film by citing a specific scene: "Both the female leads legit slap men and they don't even react. This woman wouldn't have even watched Dhurandhar, but as usual, making lame points to play the woman card, which has no relation to the movie."

Reacting to the discussion, Saumya wrote: "Agreed. In the universe Dhurandhar is set in, with the societal norms the director chose to depict, it is a male-dominated world, yet the women are treated with dignity. They aren't beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed it. It's important to remember we're dealing with a very different world."

The actress also appeared to take an indirect dig at Yash Raj Films' glossy Spyverse films. She added: "Sorry that the grain of this story doesn't allow for glamorous heroines singing songs on exotic beaches-that may work for other scripts, but not in this one. That said, as an actor, I do hope I also get opportunities to be part of women-centric narratives."

But in an X post later, Saumya clarified that she didn't take a jibe at anyone. "I'm not taking a jab at anyone at all. I enjoy every kind of film-romance on beaches, mountain love stories, songs, dance, everything. But this film simply didn't have that grain or need..." she wrote.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5.

