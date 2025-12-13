GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi Poses With Shah Rukh Khan, Son AbRam

Football icon Lionel Messi is set to virtually unveil his towering 70-foot statue from Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium today, December 13. The grand event will be attended by West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a video shared by PTI on X, Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan were seen meeting football icon Lionel Messi at the venue. The actor's youngest kid also posed for a picture with the football legend.

Check it out:

On December 13, SRK was spotted exiting the airport with his AbRam Khan. The superstar's manager, Pooja Dadlani, could also be seen in the clip.

Shah Rukh opted for a chic travel look, wearing a grey hoodie paired with muted-coloured pants and a black cap. He was also seen carrying a backpack, adding to his effortlessly cool appearance. Meanwhile, little AbRam looked relaxed yet stylish in a black tracksuit.

When Shah Rukh Khan Hinted At Meeting Lionel Messi

On December 11, King Khan teased fans about meeting the football legend in Kolkata. Taking to X, he clarified that his visit was not related to his IPL team and wrote, “This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”

As the actor prepares to make the Messi event even more massive, fans are eagerly anticipating that he might teach the football icon his signature arms-open pose.

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

The GOAT India Tour marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011, when he played for the Argentina national team in a friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Once again, the football icon landed in Kolkata early on Saturday morning and was greeted by thousands of excited fans at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The three-day GOAT India Tour 2025 will take place across four cities: Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.