Grammy Winner Ricky Kej 'Robbed' At Bengaluru Home By Delivery Guy, Zomato Reacts

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej took to Instagram to share a shocking incident in which a Zomato delivery guy trespassed his Bengaluru home and stole a sump cover.

Ricky Kej wrote: "I was robbed! Dear @zomato, @zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 min earlier for a recce, and then trespassed and committed the crime."

He continued: "You can see the CCTV footage from 2 angles. Also screenshots of his face, and the number plate. The number appears to be KA03HY8751? on a red Honda Activa. Possible for you or the @BlrCityPolice to provide assistance, as to who this person is? Also, people, be vigilant. This can happen to you too!"

Ricky Kej is an Indian music composer, environmentalist, and three-time Grammy Award winner.

Zomata has now responded to Ricky Kej's complaint on X, calling the unfortunate incident "concerning."

Hi Ricky, this is really concerning, and we certainly don't encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We'll investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken, and we'd request you to kindly share your mobile number with us via DM so we can connect with… https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) December 13, 2025

About Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej was born in North Carolina, USA, in 1981. His family relocated to Bengaluru when he was eight years old. He attended Bishop Cotton School in Bengaluru and earned a bachelor's degree in dentistry from the city's Oxford Dental College before fully committing to his music career.

Career

Ricky Kej began his career as a keyboardist for the band Angel Dust. In 2003, he founded his own studio, Raveolution, and became a full-time composer. To date, Ricky Kej has released 24 studio albums and composed music for over 3,500 commercials and eight feature films. His career is further distinguished by his environmental advocacy, earning him the title of UN Global Humanitarian Artist and recognition from the Parliament of Canada.