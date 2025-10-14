Ricky Kej At NDTV World Summit 2025: All About The Three-Time Grammy Winner

Ricky Kej, an Indian music composer and three-time Grammy Award winner, is set to take the stage on Day 2 (October 18) of the NDTV World Summit 2025. He will be leading an exciting session titled "Music and Conclusion".

Early Life and Education

Ricky Kej was born in North Carolina, USA, in 1981. His family relocated to Bengaluru when he was eight years old. He attended Bishop Cotton School in Bengaluru and earned a bachelor's degree in dentistry from the city's Oxford Dental College before fully committing to his music career.

Career

Ricky Kej began his career as a keyboardist for the band Angel Dust. In 2003, he founded his own studio, Raveolution, and became a full-time composer. Till date, Ricky Kej has released 24 studio albums and composed music for over 3,500 commercials and eight feature films. His career is further distinguished by his environmental advocacy, earning him the title of UN Global Humanitarian Artist and recognition from the Parliament of Canada.

Achievements

Ricky Kej's achievements include three Grammy Awards for his albums Winds of Samsara (2015), Love Our Planet (2022), and Divine Tides (2023). The composer received the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 2025 for his contributions to the arts. He was appointed as a UN Goodwill Ambassador (UNCCD) in 2023 for using his celebrity status to raise awareness on issues such as land degradation, desertification and drought.

Ricky Kej is also a Billboard #1 artist and has been recognised as a GQ Hero and GQ Man of the Year. He is known for his distinctive music and environmental activism, with over 100 music awards across 20 countries.

About The NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025 is a highly esteemed international conference that unites influential figures from diverse domains, including politics, science, technology, and business. Taking place on October 17-18 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the summit will centre around the theme "Risk, Resolve, and Renewal".

The summit offers a unique opportunity for leaders to share their expertise, shape conversations, and collaborate on addressing pressing global issues. By bringing together experts from various fields, it aims to foster meaningful dialogue and cooperation to tackle the complexities of our time.