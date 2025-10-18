NDTV World Summit 2025: Grammy Award Winning Musician Ricky Kej Sets The Stage On Fire

Ricky Kej closed the NDTV World Summit 2025, a two-day celebration of ideas, thoughts and discussions featuring a host of leaders, cultural icons, businesspersons, innovators and imaginative voices.

At the NDTV World Summit, Ricky Kej seamlessly blended Indian classical music with Western elements such as jazz, pop and electronic music.

About Ricky Kej

Not once, but a three-time Grammy winner, Ricky Kej is an Indian music composer and environmentalist.

He began his career as a keyboardist for the band Angel Dust. Then, in 2003, he founded his own studio, Raveolution, and became a full-time composer. To date, Ricky Kej has released around 24 studio albums and composed music for over 3,500 commercials and eight feature films.

Ricky Kej's career is further distinguished by his appointment as goodwill ambassador for several United Nations programmes. His environmental advocacy has earned him the title of UN Global Humanitarian Artist as well as recognition from the Parliament of Canada.

About The NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025, a two-day event, was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 17-18 October. Prominent figures from politics, business, technology, science and entertainment attended the glittering ceremony. This year's theme was "Risk, Resolve and Renewal."

The summit provided a platform and unique opportunity for leaders from diverse professions to share their expertise and address pressing global issues. It aimed to foster impactful conversations to help navigate the complexities of our time.