NDTV World Summit 2025: Sahil Vasudeva On How His Music Is Conversation Among Cultures

At the NDTV World Summit 2025, the atmosphere turned soulful when pianist and composer Sahil Vasudeva took the stage for the segment titled "Musical Notes."

Sahil was joined by his ensemble of exceptionally talented musicians who together presented a unique cross-cultural soundscape.

A Fusion Beyond The Label

Introducing his band, Sahil shared that he dislikes the term "fusion band," explaining that it often trivialises the artistic process behind their work. "We're not your typical fusion band. And I don't really like that term because it makes us sound like an Asian restaurant," he said.

He went on to describe how their collaboration brings together historical schools of music, Western classical, Hindustani classical, and Spanish classical, merging these traditions into a unified musical framework. He said, "We've spent years transcribing notes and Western scores from CDE to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and what makes it unique is that Suhel and Shahnawaz Khan are actually playing those very Western scores while adding their own traditional Dilli gharana flavours."

The ensemble also features Makrand Sanon on hybrid percussion, whose rhythmic versatility creates a bridge across genres. Together, the four musicians, Sahil, Suhel, Shahnawaz, and Makrand, form a collective where East meets West in perfect sync.

Music That Transcends

As Sahil summed up, "It's a true conversation among cultures. And while we all may have different identities, styles, cultures, traditions, languages, and even religions, within the band there is one element that cuts across all of this, the power of music."

Following his brief address, Sahil and his band performed live.

Meanwhile, the NDTV World Summit 2025, which is based on the theme "Risk, Resolve and Renewal", is currently taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Sahil Vasudeva At NDTV World Summit 2025: All About The Classically-Trained Pianist