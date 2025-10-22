Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West's New Look With Face Tattoos And Piercings Has Internet Concerned

North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West, is making headlines once again with a bold new style. The pre-teen recently attended an OsamaSon concert with friends, debuting a dramatic new look that included fake face tattoos, bright blue contact lenses, and a faux septum piercing.

Photos and videos shared on North's official TikTok account showed her completing the ensemble with glittery blue braids, dramatic fake lashes, henna designs on her hands, and a matching blue manicure.

For her outfit, she opted for an oversized black graphic tee, accessorised with multiple necklaces, including a diamond-studded Vivienne Westwood chain. She posed alongside two friends who coordinated their outfits in complementary colours.

Fans Express Concern Online

Social media quickly lit up with reactions to North's new look. One user wrote, "Age 12, poor parenting, lost the child in her a long time ago."

Another commented, "This is scary," while a third added, "Poor parental care."

Some users expressed shock mixed with humour. One wrote, "What in the Kanye West is happening?" while another shared, "Bro, I'm 15 and my momma won't even let me get a simple nose piercing."

Others defended North, noting her personality and family resemblance. One user said, "She is her daddy's daughter. Y'all are complaining she's doing too much. I could only imagine if she took after Kim, what she would be like frl. Let baby girl live."

Kim Kardashian Reflects On Parenting Choices

This comes just days after Kim Kardashian admitted she had made mistakes with some of North's fashion choices. Over the summer, the reality star faced backlash after dressing her daughter in a corset during an outing in Rome.

On the Call Me Daddy podcast, Kim said she was "still learning" as a mother and highlighted her daughter's desire to experiment with style.

She explained, "It's really hard and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I'm like, 'OK we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world. She's usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time and she wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to... and it's just like, okay, wait, maybe you can't wear that, you know?"

Kim added, "As a mom, you're kind of learning at the same time. But what I do know is my baby's such a good girl and such a sweet girl. The things that she has experienced, where she might have been outspoken or did something, she learns from that. She does listen to me but in other areas I'm like 'babe if you want blue hair it is what it'. It makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her."

When North first debuted bright blue hair, reactions were divided online. Kim revealed her daughter had seen the discussion and had a confident response.

She added, "She's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people. Like if you saw what they look like and what they're wearing!'"

Kim acknowledged the challenges of raising pre-teens and urged understanding from the public, highlighting the balancing act single parents face while letting their children explore their creativity and individuality.

