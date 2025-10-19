Kim Kardashian's Masked Look At The Academy Museum Gala Has The Internet Talking

When Kim Kardashian steps onto a red carpet, it is rarely subtle. The diva's appearance at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was simply exceptional. On Saturday, the star embraced the drama with an outfit picked from Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture.

Kim Kardashian wore a soft, nude-toned gown that hugged her silhouette perfectly. The fabric, draped fluidly from the bust down, created elegant folds at the hemline. The strapless bodice was sculpted with a subtle corset shape, showing just enough structure without taking away from the softness of the look. The long, flowing sleeves gave it a dramatic, almost goddess-like vibe.

But the real showstopper? The mask. A sheer fabric wrapped around her head left her face obscured – a bold and unexpected twist that instantly made the look one of the night's most talked about moments.

Kim Kardashian's look at the Academy Museum Gala. Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian's choice of jewellery balanced the minimalism of the dress with serious statement energy. Around her neck, she wore an oversized, crystal-encrusted choker that cascaded dramatically down her chest. The sparkling silver against the nude gown created a striking contrast that elevated the entire outfit. She completed the look with chunky green rings.

What Kim Kardashian Said About The Masked Look

Kim Kardashian's mask was a total fashion highlight of the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala. Speaking to Variety, Kim Kardashian shared that her hair and makeup had been fully done before she decided to add the mask at the very last minute. She even had her favourite makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, fly in from New York just for the night. "I'm sure he's not so happy with it," she said. She revealed that she was in "full hair and makeup" underneath the mask.

"Margiela couture," she said, talking about the masked outfit, which was selected from Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture. "You know, I love Margiela," Kim Kardashian added.

“It does look very Skims-y,” Kardashian said, referring to her underwear line. “That's why I was drawn to it when the Margiela couture show came out. I saw this look and I was like, ‘That is so Skims to me.'”

Internet's Reaction

Kim Kardashian fans were impressed by her look. Many of them shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

A user wrote, "A SERVE, she won the event."

kim kardashian in maison margiela fw25 couture at the academy museum gala



A SERVE, she won the event pic.twitter.com/FAGTd4PxRr — lunika (@fashionitgirl) October 19, 2025

Someone else said, "Kim Kardashian finally served."

"Kim Kardashian pulled up to the Academy Museum Gala like thissss! Y'all feelin it?" read a post.

Kim Kardashian pulled up to the Academy Museum Gala like thissss! Y'all feelin it? ✍????: #TSRStaffST pic.twitter.com/CvmRxvrJQR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 19, 2025

On the other hand, some people were not impressed by Kim Kardashian's appearance. In the comments section of the star's video uploaded by the official Instagram page of the Academy, viewers left remarks like, "We don't care," "hard pass," "hideous dress," "boring," and more.

About the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala

Presented by Rolex, the gala drew a glittering guest list, with stars like Selena Gomez, Viola Davis, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Sandler and Bruce Springsteen in attendance. The star-studded evening raised vital support for the museum's exhibitions, screenings, and educational programming.