Artificial Intelligence has already meddled with enough aspects of modern life, from giving advice to even handling your finances. Now it seems we can now add Kim Kardashian's law-school grades to the list.

What

In a Vanity Fair lie-detector video released on Monday, Kardashian confessed that she's been using ChatGPT to helped study for her law degree - and, unsurprisingly, it hasn't always gone well.

During the interview, Kardashian, 45, who finished her law program in May and sat for the bar exam two months later, admitted to seeking "legal advice" from the chatbot. "So when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there," she said. When asked whether that amounted to cheating, Kardashian sidestepped the question but acknowledged the results have been disappointing. "They're always wrong. It has made me fail tests," she said.

Still, when frustration hits, Kardashian doesn't exactly take it lying down. She told Taylor she often vents at the AI when its advice lands her in trouble. "I'll get mad and I'll yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail! Why did you do this?'" she said. According to her, the chatbot even talks back: "It'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along.'"

Perhaps not the best sign when AI starts gaslighting Hollywood's elite - but then again, this is 2025.

'I Hope To Practice Law'

Though Kardashian isn't a licensed attorney yet, several aspiring and practicing lawyers have already faced consequences for relying on ChatGPT in real-life cases. She's now awaiting her bar exam results - hopefully without any last-minute help from AI.

During an appearance on BBC's The Graham Norton Show on October 24, the reality TV star, who was promoting her recent series All's Fair, revealed that in addition to the multiple entertainment and fashion projects that she's currently working on, she hasn't slowed down on her 10-year plan to become a trial lawyer.

"I have a few projects coming up - I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All's Fair," Kardashian said. "I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me."

Revealing that the results of her bar exams are due soon, she continued, "I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want."