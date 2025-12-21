BJP Single-Largest Party, Alliance Sweeps Maharashtra Local Body Polls

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won a decisive victory in the Maharashtra local bodies and the BJP emerged as the single largest party. Results for 288 Maharashtra Nagar Parishad and panchayat seats have been declared, in which the BJP has won 129. The Opposition Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have virtually conceded defeat, blaming the Election Commission for "facilitating" the victory of the Mahayuti.

The Congress also had a warning for BJP allies. "The BJP's success is a wake-up call for Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar... The BJP will 100 per cent expel these two allies," said state Congress chief - Harsh Vardhan Sapkal.

"We are happy that we were able to fulfil the trust shown in us by Modiji's positivity and our leaders Amit Shahji, Naddaji, and Navinji," said Chief Minister Devenra Fadnavis.

"For the first time, I did not criticise any leader or party, did not make accusations, but explained my plans. I campaigned 100% positively. It paid off. The people approved it," he said.

Polling for the 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats of the state -- held after a almost a decade - took place on December 2. On December 20, elections were held on around 20-plus municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The counting of votes started at 10 am today.

Given the backdrop of agrarian crises in Maharashtra, partial payment of the government's flagship welfare scheme for women and farmers' complaints over lack of financial assistance, the opposition was expected to put up a strong fight.

In a terse statement, Sapkal "congratulated" the state Election Commission for "helping" the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections.

"The Mahayuti has bagged a larger number of seats as compared to constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, thanks to the muscle and money power deployed by the ruling parties," Senior Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

