Bengaluru DINK Couple Earning Rs 8 Lakh A Month Plans Rs 4 Crore Ready Home, Asks Reddit For Advice

A Bengaluru-based DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple earning a combined Rs 8 lakh per month has sparked interest online after revealing plans to buy a Rs 4 crore ready-to-move-in home. The couple, both in their late 30s, say the decision is less about luxury and more about stability, time, and mental peace. In a post on Reddit, the couple shared that they pay Rs 80,000 monthly rent and are unwilling to consider under-construction properties due to past negative family experiences with stalled projects.

The couple is looking for a home in an established neighborhood with plenty of greenery, walking spaces, and minimal noise pollution. A short commute is also a top priority, and they're aiming for a max 20-25 minute travel time to work. With zero debt, a high net worth, and substantial disposable income, they can comfortably service a large loan.

"As this will be our first property and also the first loan that we would take, we're kind of novices with respect to EMIs, loan amount, tenure, etc. However, we think that we can go till 4cr for the property. Current NW is around 7cr, mostly investments in the market. We don't have any current debt," the post read.

“Please advise on the following: - Good, hassle-free, ready-to-move-in projects (tier 1). Prefer properties with good walking space, greenery, and less road noise. Not looking at under construction due to past bad exp in the family. - Recommended loan amount and tenure. - 101 guide to start searching for resale properties (I've started looking on diff portals and it is confusing),” the post added.

Reddit users chimed in with tons of advice and suggestions and shared their own relatable experiences.

One user wrote, "if your NW is 7cr and you have no plans for kids, I would suggest you look at moving out of Bangalore and thinking about FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early.)"

Another commented, "With 7 Cr, buy a BDA property on a 40x60 plot where you can live on one floor and give the other 3 floors for rent (now or in the future). That way, you can invest your full income aggressively in the market for your retirement and also be tension-free if you were to lose your job."

A third said, "Its a bit higher budget but try ready to move in resale apartments in Total environment - PORR near hoodi/whitefield. No harm in visiting the project and deciding. Prestige waterford is another project to try within 4Cr. For a DINK couple, having a good community and home of your liking will make more difference."