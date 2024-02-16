Properties In Bengaluru To Soon Get Digital Ownership Document: Chief Minister

Bengaluru properties will soon get digital property records, the chief minister said today.

The Karnataka government will embark on an ambitious project of digitising property tax records of all 20 lakh properties in Bengaluru and issue digital e-Khata (legal document issued to property owners) from fiscal year 2024-25, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech today.

Noting that the state capital was headed towards a 'record' tax collection of Rs 4,300 crore in the current fiscal, which is Rs 1000 crore more than 2022-23, Siddaramaiah said the target in 2024-25 will be Rs 6,000 crore.

This target of Rs 6,000 crore revenue will be achieved by preventing leakages in the tax collection system, he said.

Mr Siddaramaiah said additional non-tax resources of Rs 2,000 crore will be mobilised through revised advertisement policies and premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) policy from this fiscal year.

FAR is a formula based on the building's construction area and total floor area that is usable.

The Chief Minister said augmentation of resources, reducing traffic congestion, construction of quality roads and supply of clean drinking water in Bengaluru are the areas of focus for the Karnataka government in 2024-25.

The government has conceptualised 'Brand Bengaluru' to improve the quality of life of people and attract investors to develop the state capital into a world-class city, he said, adding that major reforms in various sectors have been introduced.

To reduce traffic congestion on a priority basis, the government will ensure that the white-topping or cement road construction of 147 km long major roads will be completed by December 2025, Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister noted that widening of existing roads was difficult due to scarcity of land and problems in land acquisition.

"In this backdrop, the state government has decided to resolve traffic congestion in the city by constructing underground tunnels. On a pilot basis, a tunnel will be constructed this year at Hebbal Junction, where there is high traffic congestion," Siddaramaiah said.

He proposed to reposition the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) as Bengaluru Business Corridor to address traffic congestion and to promote large scale economic activities in Bengaluru.

"Under this project, a Request for Proposal has been invited to construct a 73 km road at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore under PPP model. It is proposed to start the project this year itself," the Chief Minister said.

The government has also planned to construct a 250-metre high Skydeck in Bengaluru to make it a "landmark" tourist destination in the city.

In addition, captive solar parks will be established in various institutions under the Urban Development Department such as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Bangalore Development Authority, the Chief Minister said.



