'Tenant Refused To Pay Rent': Bengaluru CEO Shares Struggle Of Painstaking Court Battle

(Representative Image)

Founder and CEO of the corporate finance advisory company Capital Mind, Deepak Shenoy, recently revealed that it took his mother two years to evict a tenant who ceased making payments after the first month.

Mr Shenoy posted in-depth details about his experience and included a newspaper article about an elderly man from Bengaluru who successfully repossessed a flat from defaulting renters after an extensive legal battle that lasted four years.

"Personally went through this... Mom went to the courthouse for two years, once every two months, to evict a tenant who refused to pay rent after the first month. He also filed a case, saying henchmen used it just like that. I had done this with other people too," Mr Shenoy tweeted.

— Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) July 25, 2023

"It took two years to get a court order, after which it took another three months to actually evict. The fraud renter left on the last day before the cops were brought in," he added.

Mr Shenoy went on to say that her mother was so affected by this unpleasant experience that she sold most of her properties.

"After that, mom sold all real estate and now lives in the only house she owns. We've even had a piece of land taken over by goondas and then settled," he said.

"Real estate is not something that works for us. More money has been made in markets with far less hassle, by us," the Capital Mind CEO added.