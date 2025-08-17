Navi Mumbai Man Cheated Of Rs 1.47 Crore In Decade-Old Flat Scam

Police have registered a case against a real estate company director and two others for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 1.47 crore after promising him six flats with the amount in Navi Mumbai a decade ago, officials said on Sunday.

The accused lured the 57-year-old transport firm owner from CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai with the promises of multiple flats and collected the sum between June 2011 and January 2016, they said.

The victim was assured that a formal Agreement for Sale would be executed and possession of flats would be handed over.

However, no flats were provided and the money was not returned, an official from CBD Belapur police station said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Friday registered a case against the real estate company director and two of his associates under the legal provisions for cheating, the official said.

The police have appealed to the people to remain cautious and verify documents thoroughly before committing to property purchases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)