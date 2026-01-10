Content Creator Claims Rs 320 Order Cost Rs 550 On Zomato, Platform Responds

Former YouTuber Nalini Unagar has taken to social media to highlight a significant price difference she encountered while ordering food through the popular delivery platform Zomato. Nalini Unagar shared that the actual cost of her order, consisting of Veg Manchurian Dry and Chinese Bhel, should have been Rs 320, but Zomato's bill showed a total of Rs 655. Even after applying available discounts, she was required to pay Rs 550, a charge she described as "absolutely insane."

In her post, Unagar called out Zomato directly, stating that customers are being "blatantly overcharged" and urged the company to clarify the discrepancy.

The company responded by saying that prices on the app are "solely determined by restaurant partners." Zomato added that it acts only as an intermediary and promised to share her feedback with the restaurant.

Hi Nalini, the prices on our platform are determined solely by our restaurant partners, as Zomato acts only as an intermediary between customers and restaurants. That said, we'll certainly relay your feedback to the restaurant partner and request them to look into it. Feel free… https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) January 10, 2026

However, the reply sparked further debate. One user responded to Zomato's comment, questioning the platform's role and transparency. The user pointed out that if restaurants set the prices, then Zomato should be clear about the commission, ad fees, and payment charges it collects.

They argued that restaurants often raise their prices to cover the platform's high fees, not for extra profit. The user added that even if Zomato calls itself just an intermediary, it still has a responsibility, especially when its business model influences how prices are set.

The post has sparked discussion among social media users, with many questioning rising third-party food delivery prices and lack of transparency in online menus.