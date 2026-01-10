'Willing To Back Even Trump For Strong Maharashtra': Raj Thackeray To NDTV

Flexibility in political approach does not mean a compromise on ideology, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has said, adding he would be willing to back even US President Donald Trump if that meant ensuring Maharashtra remained strong.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Saturday, the MNS leader, who recently joined hands with his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray for the BMC elections, said what is most important to him is the welfare of Marathi people, the preservation and growth of the Marathi language, and a strong Maharashtra.

Using an analogy, he said that if water is required to reach a particular spot, any method can be used, as long as the objective is "clear and pure".

Raj Thackeray questioned the Centre's intent behind declaring Marathi a classical language, saying it was doing nothing to support it financially.

"Despite the status, not a single rupee has been allotted for Marathi," he said, while pointing out that substantial funds are being spent on Sanskrit. A language, he argued, cannot survive or grow without sustained monetary support.

On the recent coming together of political voices, like him and cousin Uddhav, over the Marathi issue, Raj Thackeray sought to draw a clear line.

The unity, the MNS chief said, is centred only on Marathi and nothing beyond that. Any assumption that this would automatically translate into a tie-up at the state or central level would be misplaced as electoral alliances are "a completely different issue", he stressed.

Thackeray said he would have no hesitation even in backing someone like Trump, provided it helped strengthen Maharashtra. Political labels, he said, matter less than the interests of the state.

The MNS chief also asserted that he would continue to take a hard line on Marathi identity even if it meant losing elections. This, he insisted, was not a political position but a deeply ingrained belief, shaped by the values passed down to him by his uncle and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, father and grandfather.

Calling himself "extremely Marathi", Raj Thackeray made it clear that on this issue, there would be no retreat.