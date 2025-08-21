Bengaluru Man Fined Rs 1000 After Civic Body Traces Garbage Bag Using His Girlfriend's Name, Internet Reacts

A Reddit user shared an anonymous post about getting fined Rs 1,000 for leaving trash outside his house. As per the post, the bag contained a parcel addressed to his girlfriend, which led the authorities to identify him. With his roommate away and dry waste collection only happening twice a week, he was in a tight spot on the morning of his flight. The trash was piling up, and not wanting to leave it indoors, he bagged it up and left it outside, expecting the usual collection. Little did he know, a parcel addressed to his girlfriend inside the bag would lead the BBMP marshals straight to him.

BBMP marshals showed up at his residence early in the morning, informing him that he had dumped garbage on the road and must pay a Rs 1,000 fine.

"Cut to today morning, 7 am — cops(most probably BBMP Marshals as mentioned by someone in comments) show up at my place while I'm still sleeping. They told my roommate that we had dumped waste on the road, and we have to pay a ₹1000 fine. The funniest part — they even mentioned my girlfriend's name and said she should pay," the post read.

The roommate, who was barely awake, paid the Rs 1,000 fine on the spot.

The incident sparked a divided response online, with some praising the BBMP's proactive approach to tracking waste offenders and others criticising the strict enforcement. Reddit users joked about the marshals' detective skills, while others felt the fine was harsh, given that the trash bag was left neatly and not thrown recklessly on the roadside.

One user wrote, "One of the reasons I try to destroy the address labelling on the delivery packets."

Another commented, "The best approach is not to employ tactics for escaping BBMP. Throwing garbage unattended in public places is a crime. Always take responsibility and accountability for your garbage. OP in this post is trying to appear innocent. But it is due to educated people like OP that India has become a dump yard. OP was concerned about the flight schedule but not about managing his garbage, and he left it in the open area."

A third user said, "If the govt is putting in the effort for garbage collection, the same should be the responsibility of the citizens; otherwise, it becomes a mess."