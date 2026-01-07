Engineer, 26, Falls From 16th Floor Of Building In Bengaluru, Dies

A 26-year-old, who had finished his education in electronic engineering in Europe and had returned to India recently to start working, died after falling from the 16th floor of a building in Bengaluru.

Police said the man, identified as Nikshap, had been living at the Gaudiya Matha in Hasaraghatta for a couple of days and had gone to the house of his parents, Kishore and Jayashree, in Prince Town Apartments in Bengaluru's Shettihalli on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old fell from the 16th-floor flat and died. Officers from the Bagalagunte Police Station visited the spot and have registered a case.

Officials said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and Nikshap's father has told them that he had been suffering from schizophrenia for a few years. The body has been sent to the Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.