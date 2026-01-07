Advertisement
Engineer, 26, Falls From 16th Floor Of Building In Bengaluru, Dies

The man studied electronic engineering in Europe and had returned to India recently to start working.

Engineer, 26, Falls From 16th Floor Of Building In Bengaluru, Dies
The man's father told the police he had been suffering from schizophrenia for a few years.

A 26-year-old, who had finished his education in electronic engineering in Europe and had returned to India recently to start working, died after falling from the 16th floor of a building in Bengaluru.

Police said the man, identified as Nikshap, had been living at the Gaudiya Matha in Hasaraghatta for a couple of days and had gone to the house of his parents, Kishore and Jayashree, in Prince Town Apartments in Bengaluru's Shettihalli on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old fell from the 16th-floor flat and died. Officers from the Bagalagunte Police Station visited the spot and have registered a case.

Officials said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and Nikshap's father has told them that he had been suffering from schizophrenia for a few years. The body has been sent to the Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.

