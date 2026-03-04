'It Meant So Much': Bengaluru Police Officer's Act Of Kindness Wins Internet

A simple act of kindness by a Bengaluru police officer has won the hearts of social media users. In a now-viral Reddit post titled 'You won't believe what Bangalore Police did', a user highlighted how when their bike ran out of fuel directly in front of the Basavanagudi Police Station, the officer stepped in to assist, even attempting to speak Hindi, despite a language barrier, to ensure they felt at ease.

"Last night, my friend and I were leaving a restaurant when we realised our vehicle was almost out of petrol," the user wrote, adding: "We thought we'd somehow manage till the petrol pump but obviously, the bike stopped right in the middle of the road, exactly in front of Basavanagudi Police Station in Bangalore."

Panicking that they might be stranded, the user stated that an officer approached them and simply asked what happened. After explaining the situation, the police officer did not scold them or attempt to make the situation awkward. Instead, he called two people from inside and asked them to fetch petrol for the stranded duo.

"The sweetest part? He didn't really know Hindi, and I don't know Kannada, but he kept trying to speak in Hindi just to help us feel comfortable. Such a small moment, but it meant so much. Really grateful for that kindness," the user highlighted.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Canadian Man Reveals Why He Decided To Settle In India 8 Years Ago: 'Get This Question A Lot'

Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that the majority of people were helpful, but the bad apples often received the majority of attention.

"Yes, people are mostly helpful, but of course, the bad side gets more attention," said one user, while another added: "For me too, once near Goraguntepalya, petrol got over and I was pushing my bike. A police officer on patrol stopped and asked. After getting to know, he himself went and got the petrol in a bottle."

A third commented: "Tag them on X and send them a thanks. They are active and it helps build the narrative that they are there to assist. Contrary to popular opinion, the Karnataka police has undergone many silent changes that has made them accommodating and receptive to us as citizens."

A fourth said: "Finally, a good story about the police at night, I was half expecting you to be harassed for roaming around at night and swindled for money. Humanity does exist after all."