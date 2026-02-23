9-Month Pregnant Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Husband, In-Laws In Bengaluru

A nine-month pregnant woman has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws in Bengaluru, alleging assault.

According to the complaint, Jyothi Pandey, 34, married Anuraga Pandey in 2017 in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh. After the wedding, she moved to Bengaluru, as her husband was working there. She stated that he took good care of her during the initial four years of their marriage.

However, she alleged that problems began when she became pregnant for the first time. Her husband reportedly started suspecting her character without reason and subjected her to both mental and physical harassment. Despite giving birth to their first child, the alleged harassment continued intermittently.

The FIR further states that between 2021 and 2025, the accused repeatedly subjected her to cruelty. Jyothi also alleged that while staying in Tamil Nadu, her husband and her in-laws fought with her and physically assaulted her.

She stated that during her second pregnancy, her husband once again suspected her fidelity, assaulted her, and allegedly threw her out of the house. At one point, despite being nine months pregnant, she was allegedly subjected to mental and physical torture without concern for her health. Following the incidents, she stayed at her mother's house for some time before returning to Bengaluru.

Jyothi approached the police station after undergoing family counselling at the women's helpline. In her complaint, she sought legal action against her husband and in-laws for the alleged cruelty and assault.

The South Women Police Station has taken up the case and is proceeding with the investigation.