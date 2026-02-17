2 Men Posing As Cops Rob Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Bengaluru House

Two men posing as police officers entered a house and looted cash and gold jewellery worth several lakhs in Bengaluru on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Byadarahalli area of the city. The 53-year-old Hombalegowda, his wife Mangalamma and their grandchild were inside the house when the incident happened.

One of the accused is said to have arrived in a private car wearing a sub-inspector's uniform and carrying a diary, while another entered posing as a crime scene officer with a bag.

Claiming to be from a local police station, they gained entry into the house.

Once inside, the accused allegedly threatened the family with a gun and a knife, confined the man, and tied both him and his wife with tape.

They then ransacked the bedroom and fled with around Rs 20 lakh in cash and about half a kilogram of gold jewellery.

The robbers also allegedly snatched the couple's mobile phones before leaving.

The man later told police that he handed over the valuables out of fear and even pleaded with the attackers to take his wife's mangalsutra if they wished, but the accused reportedly left it behind.

Before escaping, the gang allegedly removed and took away the CCTV DVR from the house to destroy evidence.

A case has been registered, and cops have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.