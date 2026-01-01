Bengaluru Techie Stabs Retired Navy Captain Father, Dentist Mother To Death

A man allegedly stabbed his parents to death at their home in Vignan Nagar on Tuesday morning. The victims have been identified as 60-year-old Naveen Chandra Bhat, a retired Navy Captain, and his wife, 55-year-old Dr Shyamala Bhat, a dentist.

According to the police, the accused, Rohan Chandra Bhat, a 33-year-old software engineer, attacked his parents with a knife following a family dispute. The couple was rushed to Manipal Hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police registered a murder case against Rohan following complaints filed by an apartment resident and a doctor at the hospital.

Police have arrested Rohan and are currently questioning him to determine the exact motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, the couple's daughter is travelling back to India from the United States and is expected to arrive soon.