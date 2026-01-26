Days After Remarrying, Woman Stabbed By Son From First Marriage

A 35-year-old woman living in a rented house with her second husband in Pinangawa in Nuh district was allegedly attacked with a knife by her son from the first marriage, police said on Monday.

It is alleged that the woman had left her five children and husband, married another man, and was living with him in the rented house for around two weeks.

The woman was seriously injured after being stabbed repeatedly in the hands and legs by her son, who fled the scene after the attack, police said, adding that, she is undergoing treatment at Mandi Khera hospital.

"We got to know that the woman was attacked by her elder son over some family disputes," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puhana, Jitendra Rana said.

The victim's family is yet to lodge a complaint and an FIR will be registered soon, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

According to the police, the injured woman was identified as Waheedan, a resident of Chhainsa village in Haryana's Palwal district. She has five children from her first marriage, and after remarrying, she had started living with her second husband in Bhat Colony in Pinangawa for the past 12 days.

Villagers said the woman remarried a man from Pinangawa about two weeks ago, and had visited the man several times before. Her first husband only learned about this after the marriage.

The woman's son attacked her after she moved to Pinangawa, they added.

