UP Engineer Stabs Twin Sister 84 Times, Then Tells Mother "There's Surprise"

"Let's go home. I have a surprise for you" - that is what Hardik, an engineer from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, told his mother when he visited her at work. It was a deadly surprise. Neelima, Hardik's mother, found her daughter, Himashikha, in a pool of blood. When she let out a scream, Hardik attacked her too.

The incident took place last week following an argument and disagreement over career and relationship between the siblings - Hardik and Himashikha.

Twin Brother Kills Sister

Hardik and Himashikha, both 25, had been living and working as engineers in Gurugram for some time. Himashikha was also pursuing an MBA on the side. Hardik, on the other hand, had worked at a company until about a year and a half ago, but he subsequently quit his job and began spending an excessive amount of time on social media.

The family reported a change in Hardik's behaviour in the recent past, with him being glued to his mobile phone until late at night, chatting online.

Hardik had worked at a company until about a year and a half ago.

According to the police investigation, Hardik had befriended a Muslim woman from Pune via social media and wanted to marry her.

His twin sister, Himashikha, and mother, Neelima, would often counsel him, suggesting he focus on his career. A similar discussion broke out on the evening of March 6, which soon turned into a heated argument between the siblings.

In a fit of rage, Hardik grabbed a vegetable knife and attacked his sister, who died of her injuries. The postmortem report revealed 84 stab wounds on Himashikha's body.

Man 'Surprises' Mother

Hardik then visited his mother, an assistant manager at an insurance company, at work and asked her to come home for a surprise. Hardik attacked his mother, too, who sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Neelima's condition is now reported to be out of danger.

Hardik was arrested within 24 hours.

During interrogation, Hardik revealed that constant advice to focus on his career and stay away from romantic relationships had built up deep resentment.

(With inputs from Mirza Ghalib)