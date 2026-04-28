Married UP Woman Climbs Mobile Tower, Says Wants To Be With Her Lover: Cops

A married woman climbed a mobile tower and created a dramatic scene for nearly three hours in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday, allegedly to be with her lover, prompting a swift response from police and fire officials.

The incident occurred on Lutsan Road in the Sasni police station area, where the woman, aged around 30, climbed to the top of the tower, triggering panic among locals and authorities.

According to police, the woman, identified as Pooja, had been married about two years ago to a resident of Barmane village under Hathras Junction. She apparently left her in-laws' house on Tuesday afternoon and climbed the tower on her way.

Sasni Station House Officer Vipin Chaudhary, along with fire brigade personnel, reached the spot and made repeated efforts to persuade her to come down. However, she refused to descend for several hours.

"She was eventually brought down safely after being counselled," Chaudhary said, adding that the woman remained atop the tower for around three hours.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the woman was unhappy with her marriage and wanted to be with another man from a nearby village, police said.

The incident drew a crowd of onlookers, who were left astonished as the woman remained on the tower in the scorching afternoon heat before being rescued safely, officials added.

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