Two Men Drown While Bathing In Canal In UP: Cops

Two men drowned while bathing in a canal on Friday after they apparently ventured into deep waters and were caught in the strong current, police said.

The incident occurred in Bisalpur police station area, where the victims -- identified as Vineet (21) and Ashu (24), residents of Bisalpur town -- had gone to bathe in the canal in the afternoon.

Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar Shukla confirmed the incident and said the two friends accidentally moved into deeper waters while bathing. "Both youths went into deep water and drowned. Eyewitnesses said they were caught in the strong current," he said.

Local villagers attempted to rescue them but could not reach the youths due to the high water level and strong current in the canal, police said.

According to the official, local divers retrieved the bodies around 500 metres downstream, after several hours of effort. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

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