Two Arrested For Raping Minor In UP: Cops

Meerut Police on Wednesday arrested two men for raping a minor here, officials said.

According to the police, a case was registered on Wednesday following a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

The complainant alleged that the accused lured her 16-year-old daughter to a wedding venue located on Lala Mahmoodpur Road and raped her.

The mother alleged that a few days ago, when her daughter complained of abdominal pain, she was taken to a doctor, and it was revealed that she was eight months pregnant.

Subsequently, she told her family about the incident.

SHO of Kankerhera police station Jitendra Singh said that the victim's parents and the accused are known to each other and also worked at the same wedding venue.

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