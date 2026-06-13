IMD Weather Live Update: Rain and thunderstorm activity brought temperatures down sharply across Delhi on Friday, making it the coolest day of June so far, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds through Saturday.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said a Western Disturbance currently affecting the Himalayan region is moving away but will continue to influence the weather over Delhi.

He said that weather conditions are expected to improve after the next two days, following which temperatures will start rising again.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The rain also helped improve air quality in the national capital. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 74 on Friday, remaining in the 'satisfactory' category, compared with 73 a day earlier.

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