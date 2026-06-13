IMD Weather Live Update: Rain and thunderstorm activity brought temperatures down sharply across Delhi on Friday, making it the coolest day of June so far, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds through Saturday.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said a Western Disturbance currently affecting the Himalayan region is moving away but will continue to influence the weather over Delhi.
He said that weather conditions are expected to improve after the next two days, following which temperatures will start rising again.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The rain also helped improve air quality in the national capital. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 74 on Friday, remaining in the 'satisfactory' category, compared with 73 a day earlier.
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IMD weather forecast: Weather Office Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi Today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Saturday, warning residents of scattered thunderstorms, thundersqualls, gusty winds and light rainfall later in the day as weather conditions across the National Capital Region continue to shift under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.
According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds developing during the afternoon or evening.
4 killed in rain-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur
Four persons including three members of a family were killed in two incidents related to sudden rain and storm in the district on Friday evening, an official said.
Two pesons were also injured, Awada police station in-charge Dharmendra Malviya said.
Several trees were uprooted during a storm which caused a tractor-trolley to overturn and damaged several motorbikes, the official said.
IMD weather forecast: Temperatures Dip, Thunderstorms, Rainfall Likely In Rajasthan
The meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall at several places in Rajasthan, offering likely relief to people from the prevailing intense heat conditions.
According to officials, strong winds and rain are expected in parts of the state over the next two days due to the impact of a western disturbance.
On Friday, Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Phalodi registered 43.8 degrees, Fatehpur 43.0 degrees, Barmer 42.7 degrees, Bikaner 42.4 degrees, Churu 42.3 degrees and Sikar 40.5 degrees Celsius.
The Jaipur Meteorological Centre said that due to recent rain activity, temperatures have dipped in several regions.
Weather Today live updates: Delhi Records Coolest June Day So Far
Rain and thunderstorm activity brought temperatures down sharply across Delhi on Friday, making it the coolest day of June so far, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds through Saturday.