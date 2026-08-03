Ghaziabad Psychiatrist Dies By Suicide, Family Cites Depression After Divorce

A 40-year-old psychiatrist in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide, with her family claiming that she had been battling depression and emotional distress since her divorce nearly one-and-a-half years ago.

The woman, identified as Dr Hemika Agrawal, allegedly jumped on Sunday from her fifth-floor apartment at Officers City-2 Society in the Raj Nagar Extension area and died from her injuries, police said.

According to her family, the separation had taken a severe toll on her mental health. Her father, Dr R Chandra, a noted psychiatrist in Ghaziabad, said his daughter had been struggling with mental stress and depression after ending her marriage around 18 months ago.

Following the incident, residents and others present at the spot rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Officials said investigators are examining all aspects of the case. Statements of family members are being recorded and evidence from the scene is being reviewed. Police have not officially confirmed the recovery of any suicide note so far.

Authorities said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the findings of the investigation.