Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thundershowers, and strong winds likely across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) over the next week which will provide relief from the prevailing heat.

The IMD has predicted intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity across the region from June 18 to June 21. During this period, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light rainfall occurring in several areas. Despite the fluctuating weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has not issued any weather warnings or alerts at present.

One of the key relief factors for residents is that the maximum temperature is unlikely to cross the 40-degree Celsius mark during the coming days. Weather experts said the combined impact of western disturbances and local weather systems is expected to keep temperatures under control and make conditions relatively pleasant.

Meteorologists said that strong winds and intermittent rainfall will help prevent extreme heat conditions in the region. While residents can expect relief from heatwave-like conditions, humid weather may persist in some areas.

Overall, cloud cover, rainfall, and gusty winds are expected to keep temperatures within the normal range and make weather conditions more comfortable across the NCR in the coming week.

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