Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thundershowers, and strong winds likely across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) over the next week which will provide relief from the prevailing heat.
The IMD has predicted intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity across the region from June 18 to June 21. During this period, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light rainfall occurring in several areas. Despite the fluctuating weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has not issued any weather warnings or alerts at present.
One of the key relief factors for residents is that the maximum temperature is unlikely to cross the 40-degree Celsius mark during the coming days. Weather experts said the combined impact of western disturbances and local weather systems is expected to keep temperatures under control and make conditions relatively pleasant.
Meteorologists said that strong winds and intermittent rainfall will help prevent extreme heat conditions in the region. While residents can expect relief from heatwave-like conditions, humid weather may persist in some areas.
Overall, cloud cover, rainfall, and gusty winds are expected to keep temperatures within the normal range and make weather conditions more comfortable across the NCR in the coming week.
Follow the Live Updates of Weather, IMD Weather, Heatwave Alert Delhi NCR, UP, Noida, Rajasthan:
Weather Updates LIVE: Parts Of Rajasthan Receive Rain
Parts of Rajasthan received rainfall on Thursday, with Churu recording a maximum of 43.8 mm, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said.
Pilani received 15 mm rain followed by 11.5 mm in Jhunjhunu, 4.5 mm in Lunkaransar and 1 mm in Sangaria. Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 41.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 40.4 degrees in Bikaner and 40.2 degrees in Churu. State capital Jaipur recorded 39.2 degrees.
Weather Today LIVE: Heavy Rain Likely In North Bengal For Next 7 Days
The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal for the next one week, though precipitation has largely eluded the southern districts despite the monsoon having officially entered the region.
The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurdaur and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till June 25, it said in a bulletin.
The southern districts, however, are likely to continue to experience hot and humid weather for the next few days, it said.
Thunderstorms are likely at one or two places in some districts of south Bengal, the bulletin stated.
Weather Updates LIVE: Bypass Route In Shimla Outskirts Blocked As Rain Triggers Landslide
The Dhalli-Sanjauli bypass in the outskirts of Shimla was blocked on Thursday afternoon following a landslide caused by intermittent rain.
A large amount of debris has accumulated on the road, resulting in traffic closure on both directions, and work is underway to clear the debris and make the road motorable, police said in a statement issued here.
The Dhalli-Sanjauli bypass is an alternate route which connects Victory Tunnel with Dhalli without crossing Sanjauli. Dhalli is the gateway to upper Shimla, Kinnaur and the tourist resorts of Kufri and Narkanda besides Mashobra, Naldera and Tattapani towards Mandi.
Weather Updates LIVE: Heatwave Conditions Likely To Return To Parts Of UP
Heatwave conditions may prevail at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while rain and thundershowers may occur at certain areas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD said Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above normal, and a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above normal, on Thursday. No rainfall was recorded in the city between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.
The weather office has forecast clear skies growing partly cloudy in Lucknow and adjoining areas on Friday, with maximum and minimum temperatures to hover around 41 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Several places in the state recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.