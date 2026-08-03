Video Captures Rare Moment Tigress Leads Three Cubs At Tadoba Reserve: "Completely Mesmerised"

A family's safari in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve turned into a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife experience when they came face-to-face with tigress Chhoti Madhu and her three cubs, just metres from their vehicle. The breathtaking encounter, captured on video, has since gone viral, with many calling it one of the most heartwarming tiger sightings in recent memory. The clip was shared on Instagram by content creator Ankush Jizilwar, who documented the family's evening safari on July 15 after entering the reserve through the Padmapur Gate.

According to Ankush, the family had initially hoped to spot a leopard after hearing reports that one had been seen nearby. They searched the area for some time but had no luck. After a short snack break near Moharli, they continued their drive towards Bhamdeli village when they noticed crowds gathering in nearby fields after reports of a tiger. Despite the excitement, the animal stayed hidden, and the family decided to head back.

On their return journey, they spotted a few cars parked along the roadside with people watching the forest. At first, they caught only a brief glimpse of a tiger disappearing into the trees and assumed the sighting was over. But moments later, at around 7:03 pm, the safari took an unexpected turn.

Chhoti Madhu suddenly emerged from the tall grass just a few metres from their car, prompting Ankush to carefully reverse the vehicle to give her space. The real surprise followed seconds later as one cub stepped out after its mother, followed by two more. During the encounter, a motorcyclist unknowingly approached the tigress. Ankush quickly flashed his headlights to alert the rider, who noticed the warning in time and stopped at a safe distance.

The video ends with the tigress calmly leading all three cubs across the road before disappearing back into the forest, leaving the family awestruck by the rare sighting.

Watch the video here:

Sharing the experience online, Ankush described it as the most unforgettable tiger sighting of his life.

"Watching Chhoti Madhu walking with her three little cubs, from such a close distance in the wild, was one of the most incredible wildlife experiences my family has ever had. Moments like these remind us why protecting our forests and wildlife is so important," he wrote.