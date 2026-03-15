Tigress And Her Five Cubs Stroll Across Safari Track In Bandhavgarh, Internet Amazed

A tiger family from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has become the latest internet sensation, with videos captured by tourists and wildlife enthusiasts generating attention online. The clips show the majestic big cats calmly crossing forest paths, seemingly unfazed by the presence of safari vehicles and visitors nearby.

Notably, the family of six tigers has been spotted frequently in recent weeks, especially in the Tala zone of the reserve, one of the most popular areas for wildlife sightings. Their regular appearances have turned them into a major attraction for tourists, with many visitors sharing videos and photographs of the encounters on social media.

The group is known as the Chakradhara family, named after the six-year-old Bengal tigress Chakradhara, who is often seen leading her five playful cubs through the forest trails. The cubs have also been spotted exploring the area, crossing paths and occasionally pausing near safari routes, offering rare glimpses of tiger family life in the wild.

At times, the cubs' father, a nine-year-old male tiger named Bajarang, has also been seen accompanying the group, making the sightings even more special for wildlife watchers. Such moments are uncommon, as adult male tigers usually keep their distance from cubs except under certain circumstances.

Watch the video here:

Rare Sightings Of Tigress And Five Cubs In Bandhavgarh Leave Tourists Thrilled pic.twitter.com/hOZcf1dkC3 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 15, 2026

Frequent sightings of an entire tiger family together are considered rare in the wild, making these encounters particularly exciting for visitors and photographers.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, located in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, is famous for having one of the highest densities of Royal Bengal tigers in the world. The reserve's unique geography, featuring dense forests, meadows, and cliffs, supports a thriving tiger population, currently estimated to be around 75 tigers.

Spanning approximately 1,537 sq. km., the reserve is a mix of dense Sal forests, bamboo thickets, and expansive grasslands. Beyond tigers, the reserve is home to leopards, sloth bears, gaur (Indian bison), wild dogs, and over 250 species of birds.