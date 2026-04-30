CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) results are scheduled to be declared today, April 30, 2026, at 11 am by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Candidates will be able to access and download their Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards via the council's official portal, cisce.org, as well as through DigiLocker using their UID and index number.

The ICSE (Class 10) examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) examinations were held between February 12 and April 3.

Minimum Marks Required

Candidates must obtain a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent to qualify in the ICSE Class 10 examination, whereas ISC Class 12 candidates are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks to pass.

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ISC, ICSE Result 2026: Past Year Trends

Year Result Date ICSE (10th) Pass% ISC (12th) Pass% 2025 May 6 99.47% 98.19% 2024 May 6 99.47% 98.19% 2023 May 14 98.94% 96.93% 2022 July 17/24 99.97% 99.38% 2021 July 24 99.98% 99.76%

How To Download Scorecard Via Official Website?

Visit the official website cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on "ICSE Examination results 2026" or "ISC Examination results 2026".

Select your course, enter your UID, Index Number, Captcha code and click on "Show Result" button.

Your scores/marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here