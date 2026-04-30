CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) results are scheduled to be declared today, April 30, 2026, at 11 am by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Candidates will be able to access and download their Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards via the council's official portal, cisce.org, as well as through DigiLocker using their UID and index number.
The ICSE (Class 10) examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) examinations were held between February 12 and April 3.
Minimum Marks Required
Candidates must obtain a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent to qualify in the ICSE Class 10 examination, whereas ISC Class 12 candidates are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks to pass.
ISC, ICSE Result 2026: Past Year Trends
|Year
|Result Date
|ICSE (10th) Pass%
|ISC (12th) Pass%
|2025
|May 6
|99.47%
|98.19%
|2024
|May 6
|99.47%
|98.19%
|2023
|May 14
|98.94%
|96.93%
|2022
|July 17/24
|99.97%
|99.38%
|2021
|July 24
|99.98%
|99.76%
How To Download Scorecard Via Official Website?
- Visit the official website cisce.org.
- On the homepage, click on "ICSE Examination results 2026" or "ISC Examination results 2026".
- Select your course, enter your UID, Index Number, Captcha code and click on "Show Result" button.
- Your scores/marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save your scorecard for future reference.
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The improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) are likely to be conducted in July, considering past year trends.
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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Past Year Result Dates
2025: April 30
2024: May 6
2023: May 14
2022: July 17
2021: July 24
ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Check Your Result Via SMS
To check ICSE Result 2026 via SMS: Type ICSE 7-digit UID and Send it to 09248082883.
For ISC Result 2026, Type ISC 7-digit UID and Send to 09248082883.
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