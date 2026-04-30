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CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) results are scheduled to be declared today, April 30, 2026, at 11 am by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Candidates will be able to access and download their Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards via the council's official portal, cisce.org, as well as through DigiLocker using their UID and index number.

The ICSE (Class 10) examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) examinations were held between February 12 and April 3.

Minimum Marks Required

Candidates must obtain a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent to qualify in the ICSE Class 10 examination, whereas ISC Class 12 candidates are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks to pass.

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ISC, ICSE Result 2026: Past Year Trends

Year     Result Date  ICSE (10th) Pass% ISC (12th) Pass%
2025  May 6   99.47%  98.19%
2024  May 6  99.47%98.19%
2023    May 1498.94%96.93%
2022   July 17/2499.97%99.38%
2021July 2499.98%99.76%

How To Download Scorecard Via Official Website?

  • Visit the official website cisce.org.
  • On the homepage, click on "ICSE Examination results 2026" or "ISC Examination results 2026".
  • Select your course, enter your UID, Index Number, Captcha code and click on "Show Result" button.
  • Your scores/marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Past Year Result Dates

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2024: May 6

2023: May 14

2022: July 17

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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Check Your Result Via SMS

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For ISC Result 2026, Type ISC 7-digit UID and Send to 09248082883.

Apr 30, 2026 08:02 (IST)
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Over 2.6 lakh students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 examination this year. 

Apr 30, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download Result

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

digilocker.gov.in

Apr 30, 2026 07:52 (IST)
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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Scorecard Out Today At 11 AM

The ICSE, ISC result is scheduled to be announced today by the council at 11 am.

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