ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Official Website Down? Check Alternative Ways to Access Scorecards

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Result 2026 for Class 10 and ISC Result 2026 for Class 12 today, April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Around 4 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

Many students are reporting that the official CISCE result website is not responding due to heavy traffic. Students trying to access ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026 should note that such issues are common during result hours. CISCE has also provided other official methods to access scorecards.

How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Without Official Website?

Students can use DigiLocker, UMANG App, and SMS service to check their marks if the CISCE website remains unavailable.

Check Result Through DigiLocker

Visit results.digilocker.gov.in

Login using registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Select CISCE under Education section

Choose ICSE or ISC

Enter UID and Index Number

Download marksheet

Check Result Through UMANG App

Download the UMANG App from Play Store or App Store

Login using mobile number

Search for CISCE results

Enter UID and Index Number

View and download provisional marksheet

How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Through SMS?

Students without internet access may also use SMS facility.

ICSE Result 2026 SMS Format

Type: ICSE 7-digit UID

Send to: 09248082883

ISC Result 2026 SMS Format

Type: ISC 7-digit UID

Send to: 09248082883

Students are advised to keep their UID and Index Number ready before checking the result. In case the website remains slow, they should use DigiLocker, UMANG, or SMS service for faster access.