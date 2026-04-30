ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys, Pass Percentage Crosses 99% In Both Exams

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results on April 30, 2026, at 11 am, recording exceptional pass percentages across both levels. While ICSE registered an overall pass rate of 99.18 per cent, ISC stood at 99.13 per cent.

In a continuing trend, girls outperformed boys in both examinations. In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent, compared to 98.93 per cent among boys. Similarly, in ISC, girls achieved a pass rate of 99.48 per cent, while boys stood at 98.81 per cent.

Region-wise Performance

Region-wise, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in ISC with a pass percentage of 99.87 per cent, followed by the Western region at 99.55 per cent. In ICSE, the Western region led with 99.85 per cent, closely followed by the Southern region at 99.81 per cent.

Category-wise Performance

The results reflected consistent performance across all social categories in both ICSE and ISC examinations.

Category ICSE (Class 10) Candidates ICSE Pass % ISC (Class 12) Candidates ISC Pass %

Scheduled Caste (SC)

17,536 98.76% 5,835 98.77% Scheduled Tribe (ST) 9,466 98.07% 3,786 98.84% Other Backward Classes (OBC)

64,825 99.24% 19,191 99.12% General 166,894 99.26%

74,504 99.17%

The ISC (Class 12) examination was conducted across 1,553 schools, with a total of 1,03,316 candidates appearing. This included 54,118 boys, accounting for 52.38 per cent, and 49,198 girls, making up 47.62 per cent of the total candidates. Meanwhile, the ICSE (Class 10) examination saw participation from 2,957 schools, with 2,58,721 candidates appearing. Of these, 1,37,503 were boys (53.15 per cent), while 1,21,218 were girls (46.85 per cent).

Rechecking and Improvement Exams

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for rechecking through the CISCE Service Portal from May 1 to May 4, 2026. Additionally, candidates seeking to improve their scores can register for improvement exams between May 8 and May 14, 2026.

The improvement exams are scheduled to begin from June 15, 2026, with results expected in the final week of July. Under CISCE's revised post-2024 assessment framework, students are allowed to appear for up to two subjects, replacing the earlier compartment examination system with a more flexible approach.

To qualify, ICSE candidates are required to secure a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent, whereas ISC candidates must obtain at least 35 per cent marks.