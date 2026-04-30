ICSE, ISC Result Out Today At 11 AM: Check Scores Via Official Website, DigiLocker, SMS

ICSE, ISC 2026 Scorecard: The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to announce the Class 10 (ICSE) and 12 (ISC) results today, April 30, 2026 at 11 am. Students can check and download their scores via the council's official website cisce.org using their UID, index number and captcha code.

How To Download ICSE, ISC Scorecard?

Students can check and download their scores from the official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org - using their UID and index number. On the official website, they need to click on their respective class and enter the required credentials to download the scorecard.

Direct Link To Check Scores (Via Official Website)

Official Websites

Download Your Scorecard Via DigiLocker.

Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile number

Go to the "Education" section on the dashboard and select "Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)"

Select respective links for ICSE and ISC marksheet.

Enter your UID number, index number.

Click on submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check Scores Via SMS

To check ICSE Result 2026 via SMS: Type ICSE 7-digit UID and Send it to 09248082883.

For ISC Result 2026, Type ISC 7-digit UID and Send to 09248082883.

The ICSE (Class 10) exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) exams were held from February 12 to April 3.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 99.35 per cent, with 2,52,557 students appearing for the exams in 2025. For Class 12, a total of 99,555 candidates appeared, of whom 99.34 per cent passed.