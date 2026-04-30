Axis MyIndia & Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Predictions Result for West Bengal Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Public opinion polling company Today's Chanakya will today release its analysis for key assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Today's Chanakya will try to project figures that may indicate what's expected from the weeks-long voting exercise that involved about 17 crore voters from 824 assemblies across all five states.

Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9, while Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 along with West Bengal. The second and final phase of polls in Bengal was held on April 29.

Health warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

The actual results will be declared after votes are counted on May 4.

Here Are Live Updates On Exit Poll Results 2026: